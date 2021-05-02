This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy later at night. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 1…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Martinsville folks should be …