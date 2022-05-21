May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.