 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert