This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
