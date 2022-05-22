 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert