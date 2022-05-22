May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.