Martinsville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
