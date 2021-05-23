Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecas…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Scatt…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It l…