May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.