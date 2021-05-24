Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecas…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Monday. It…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…