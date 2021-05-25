 Skip to main content
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

