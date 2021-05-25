Martinsville's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
