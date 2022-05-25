May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Overcast. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.