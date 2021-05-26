For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Monday. It…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degree…