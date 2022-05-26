This evening in Martinsville: Thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
