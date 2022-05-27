 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

