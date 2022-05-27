Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
