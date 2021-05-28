For the drive home in Martinsville: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
