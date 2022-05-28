This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
