This evening in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
