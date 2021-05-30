 Skip to main content
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

