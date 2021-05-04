For the drive home in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How l…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun …
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be …