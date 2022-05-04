This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
