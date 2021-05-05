May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.