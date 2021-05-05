For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How l…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Martinsvill…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be …