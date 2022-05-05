 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert