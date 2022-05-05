May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.