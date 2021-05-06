 Skip to main content
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

