This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How l…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun …
For the drive home in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Martinsvill…
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Martinsville folks should be …
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.