May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

