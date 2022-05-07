 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert