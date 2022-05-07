May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.