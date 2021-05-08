 Skip to main content
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

