Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
