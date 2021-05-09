 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert