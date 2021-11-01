This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
