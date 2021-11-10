Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.