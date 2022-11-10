Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.