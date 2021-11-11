 Skip to main content
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

