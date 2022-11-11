 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

