Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

