Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

