This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
The atmosphere is actually a fluid. Like water, pressure at the bottom of a deep column of fluid is larger than the pressure near the top of the column.
