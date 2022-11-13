 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

