 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

Martinsville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert