Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
The atmosphere is actually a fluid. Like water, pressure at the bottom of a deep column of fluid is larger than the pressure near the top of the column.
