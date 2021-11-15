Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Generally fair. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.