 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

Martinsville's evening forecast: Generally fair. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert