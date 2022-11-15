Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.