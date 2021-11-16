 Skip to main content
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

