This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Mar…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cri…