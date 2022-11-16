 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

