Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.