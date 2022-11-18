Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.