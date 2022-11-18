Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
