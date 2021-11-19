This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
