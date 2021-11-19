 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert