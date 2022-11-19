 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

