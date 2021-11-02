 Skip to main content
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

