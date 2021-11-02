This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
