This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Mar…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 5…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.