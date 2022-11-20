Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.