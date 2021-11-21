 Skip to main content
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy with showers. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

