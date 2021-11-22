This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
