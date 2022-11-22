Martinsville's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mart…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsvill…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool…