Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

