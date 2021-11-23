Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Marti…
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy with showers. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperat…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at…