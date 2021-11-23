 Skip to main content
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

